Rockies' Greg Holland: Picks up 26th save
Holland notched his 26th save despite allowing a hit in the ninth inning Friday against Arizona.
Holland also struck out a batter as he lowered his ERA to a pristine 1.48. He has now saved three straight games since blowing his first and only game of the season June 15 against the Giants. Holland has shown no sign of allowing that failure to get to him, as he continues to flash the same kind of form that made him one of the game's top closers with the Royals in 2013 and 2014.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...