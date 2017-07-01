Rockies' Greg Holland: Picks up 26th save

Holland notched his 26th save despite allowing a hit in the ninth inning Friday against Arizona.

Holland also struck out a batter as he lowered his ERA to a pristine 1.48. He has now saved three straight games since blowing his first and only game of the season June 15 against the Giants. Holland has shown no sign of allowing that failure to get to him, as he continues to flash the same kind of form that made him one of the game's top closers with the Royals in 2013 and 2014.