Rockies' Greg Holland: Records third save of July
Holland allowed one hit and struck out two to earn his 29th save in Monday's 9-6 win over the Padres.
Monday's appearance was Holland's first save opportunity since July 5. The 31-year-old hasn't received much work recently with the team's poor performance, but he remains one of the most dominant ninth-inning arms in the league when given the opportunity to close out ballgames.
More News
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Saddled with loss Saturday•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Collects 28th save Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Strikes out two more for 27th save•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Picks up 26th save•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Secures 25th save Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Bounces back with save•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...