Rockies' Greg Holland: Remains perfect in saves column

Holland pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout to earn his seventh save in seven chances in Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Giants.

Holland has been one of the better comeback stories in 2017 so far after missing all of last year while recovering from Tommy John surgery. In seven innings, he's allowed just two hits while walking three and striking out nine. The Rockies may be cautious with the 31-year-old because of his high usage early on, but his increased velocity is a great sign that he's here to stay. If Holland continues to pitch like this, he'll be one of the best closer values of 2017.