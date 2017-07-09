Rockies' Greg Holland: Saddled with loss Saturday

Holland (1-1) gave up a home run in the ninth inning to take the loss Saturday against the White Sox. He also walked a batter.

With the game tied at four in the top of the ninth, the veteran yielded the solo blast to Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson, just Holland's second big fly allowed in 33.1 innings this year. The veteran is a ridiculous 28-for-29 in save opportunities, though, and still owns a sparkling 1.62 ERA. Even with this setback and likely more negative correction to follow, he remains one of the most effective fantasy closers.