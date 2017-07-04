Rockies' Greg Holland: Strikes out two more for 27th save

Holland struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to pick up his 27th save Monday against Cincinnati.

This marks already the 14th time Holland has struck out two or more batters in just 33 appearances thus far this season. He's now a nearly perfect 27-for-28 on save chances as he continues to reward the Rockies for taking a chance on him in the offseason.

