Rockies' Greg Holland: Survives rally for eighth save of season

Holland allowed two runs on three hits and a walk in an inning of work but was still able to pick up his eighth save of the season Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Holland needed every bit of the three-run lead he was staked to, as he walked Chase Utley to lead off the inning before Corey Seager reached with a base-hit that was initially ruled an out. Justin Turner and Yasmani Grandal each followed with RBI singles before Holland got Adrian Gonzalez to end the game. The veteran had yet to allow a run prior to this outing, so he still carries a solid 2.25 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in addition to his perfect record in save opportunities.