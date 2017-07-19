Rockies' Greg Holland: Sweeps through easy ninth for save No. 30
Holland struck out all three batters he faced on just 12 pitches for his league-leading 30th save of the season Tuesday against the visiting Padres.
You'd think that pitching at Coors Field would eventually catch up to him, but no -- Holland has been almost as incredible at home as on the road. He's ahead of Tampa's Alex Colome by two saves for the MLB lead, and only the elite of the elite closers have ratios better than Holland's. All in all, he's been one of fantasy's most incredible bargains this year.
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...