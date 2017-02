Musgrave was invited to Rockies camp for spring training.

After starting the season 5-1 with a 1.79 ERA at Double-A, Musgrave was moved up to Triple-A where he spent the majority of last season. He struggled compared to his Double-A numbers, going 8-7 with a 4.30 ERA in 113 innings. He's close to the majors, and could see a call up in 2017, but he will likely start the season in the minors.