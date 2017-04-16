Musgrave is a candidate to fill the vacancy in the Rockies rotation created when Jon Gray (toe) was placed on the disabled list, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.

The 25-year-old southpaw hung around in big league camp and competed for a rotation spot to the end of spring training. Although the opportunity is there, Musgrave hasn't enjoyed as much success at Triple-A Albuquerque as he did in spring training, and given Musgrave's status off the 40-man roster, Jeff Hoffman and German Marquez may have the upper hand at the moment. The Rockies don't need a fifth starter until Apr. 28, however, so this is a bit of a moot point in the present.