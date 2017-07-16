Rockies' Ian Desmond: Activated, in Sunday lineup
Desmond (calf) was activated from the 10-day DL prior to Sunday's matchup against the Mets, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Not only will Desmond be activated, but he'll start in left field and bat fifth in the order, per Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Desmond hasn't seen the field since July 2 due to the ailment, but after taking the All-Star break to recover, he appears ready to regain his old role. He'll carry a .709 OPS into Sunday's start.
