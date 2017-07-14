Rockies' Ian Desmond: Could return Saturday
Desmond (calf) could return to the Rockies on Saturday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
If that timeline holds, it'll mean only eight games out of the lineup for Desmond thanks to the All-Star break. The Rockies are in New York to face the Mets this weekend, and then they'll return home for a three-game set with San Diego. Surprisingly, Desmond hasn't been able to take advantage of the friendly confines of Coors Field over his first 87 at-bats there this season, as he has a meager .287/.297/.356 batting line there. However, now that he's further removed from his season-opening broken hand and this latest ailment is a thing of the past, we could see Desmond go on a strong second-half run.
