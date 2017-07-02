Rockies' Ian Desmond: Exits with calf cramps

Desmond left Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks with a right calf cramp, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

It seemed like it was going to be a lot worse, based on the general chatter on Twitter from the Rockies beat writers, so Desmond appears to have dodged serious injury. He walked and scored before exiting and was replaced in left field by Mike Tauchman. The Rockies are hoping to get Carlos Gonzalez (shoulder) back Monday, so he could be an option to start if Desmond needs more time to get right.