Rockies' Ian Desmond: Gets breather Saturday

Desmond is not in the lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Despite riding a five-game hitting streak, Desmond will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day of rest after starting 22 straight games. Mike Tauchman will start in left field for him.

