Rockies' Ian Desmond: Gets breather Saturday
Desmond is not in the lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Despite riding a five-game hitting streak, Desmond will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day of rest after starting 22 straight games. Mike Tauchman will start in left field for him.
More News
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Plates two runs in Sunday loss•
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Collects three singles in Wednesday's win•
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Hits grand slam against Friars•
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Takes seat Monday•
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Resides in two-hole Thusday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...