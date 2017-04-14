Rockies' Ian Desmond: Gets in work at first base Thursday

Desmond (hand) took infield practice Thursday at first base, and he's slated to start batting practice next week, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.

Desmond has a chance to return before April ends, and the Rockies' escalation of his baseball activities is a good sign. If he's a free agent in shallower fantasy leagues without disabled list spots, shrewd owners should look to pick him up if they have somewhere to stash him.