Rockies' Ian Desmond: Gets in work at first base Thursday
Desmond (hand) took infield practice Thursday at first base, and he's slated to start batting practice next week, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.
Desmond has a chance to return before April ends, and the Rockies' escalation of his baseball activities is a good sign. If he's a free agent in shallower fantasy leagues without disabled list spots, shrewd owners should look to pick him up if they have somewhere to stash him.
More News
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Will begin fielding, playing catch•
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Scheduled for testing Monday•
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Expected to return in late April•
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Surgery set for Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Fractures left hand•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...