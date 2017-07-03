Rockies' Ian Desmond: Headed to DL
Desmond was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right calf strain, MLB.com reports.
Desmond exited Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks with what was originally diagnosed as calf cramps, but the MRI he underwent on Monday apparently showed something more serious, forcing him onto the disabled list. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined with the ailment at this point, but more should be known once his test results are revealed. On the brighter side, Carlos Gonzalez was reinstated from the DL in a corresponding roster move.
