Rockies' Ian Desmond: Nearly back to all baseball activities

Desmond (hand) began hitting off a tee Thursday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The $70 million man is nearing a return to full baseball activity, as he already progressed to full action in the field. The next step for Desmond to take is taking batting practice, but it seems like that should come in the next few days barring any setbacks. A better timetable for his return to the Rockies lineup should emerge once he progresses further.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories