Rockies' Ian Desmond: Out with calf issue Monday

Desmond (calf) is out of the lineup Monday against the Reds, Max Gelman of MLB.com reports.

Desmond will take a seat in the series opener after he was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Diamondbacks with right calf cramping. The Rockies haven't indicated that a more serious issue is at play, so Desmond seemingly has a good chance at returning to action before the series draws to a close. Desmond's absence will be cushioned to some degree by the return of Carlos Gonzalez (shoulder), who was activated from the disabled list Monday and will take back his spot in right field while Raimel Tapia shifts over to left.