Rockies' Ian Desmond: Rehab assignment coming soon

Desmond (hand) is expected to begin a rehab assignment in the coming days, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.

Manager Bud Black declined to give an exact timetable for his return, but it seems like Desmond is on the verge of making his Rockies debut. It's unclear how long the Rockies intend to have the All-Star play in rehab games, but assuming he plays in the minors for a few games, a return in early May is likely.