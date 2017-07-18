Rockies' Ian Desmond: Rides pine Tuesday

Desmond is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Desmond is 3-for-5 with three RBI in two games since coming back from the disabled list, but he'll get a night off likely as a way to ease him back into action. Gerardo Parra will fill in for him in left field for the evening.

