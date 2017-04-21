Rockies' Ian Desmond: Scheduled to take BP this weekend
Desmond (hand) began hitting off a tee Friday, Nick Groke of the Denver Post reports.
The plan from here is for Desmond to hit soft toss before progressing to on-field batting practice at some point this weekend. If all goes well for Desmond in batting practice, the Rockies will likely begin internal discussions regarding a rehab assignment. He figures to need at least a week's worth of at-bats in the minors to prepare for a return to the major-league team.
