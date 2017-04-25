Rockies' Ian Desmond: Slated for some games in outfield

Desmond (hand) took flyballs in the outfield Monday and could see more time than initially anticipated in the outfield upon his return, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The Rockies' high-profile offseason signing is nearing a return from the disabled list, and although he's expected to fill an everyday role once he gets back into the lineup, where he plays is still up in the air. The Rockies signed him to be their primary first baseman, but given the strong performance at the plate and on defense by Mark Reynolds thus far, manager Bud Black doesn't seem inclined to move him to the bench just to accommodate Desmond's return. Due to this, the Rockies are now entertaining the idea of having Desmond play some outfield (where he became an All-Star with the Rangers last season) once he is activated in an effort to get the most production out of the lineup. It's unclear how this alignment would work, although it seems like Gerardo Parra would get the short end of the stick in terms of playing time if this plan came to fruition. This is primarily speculation at this moment, however, but this added versatility could help Desmond maintain his outfield eligibility while gaining eligibility at first base, something that certainly boosts his already high value.