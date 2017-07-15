Play

Rockies' Ian Desmond: Still aiming for Sunday return

Desmond (calf) continues to target a return to the lineup Sunday, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Manager Bud Black told reporters that Desmond would test out his calf pregame Saturday as a final tuneup before potentially returning to the lineup for the series finale in New York. Provided that Saturday's conditioning work goes off without a hitch, look for Desmond to draw back into the lineup as the Rockies' left fielder Sunday against lefty Steven Matz.

