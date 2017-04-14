Rockies' Ian Desmond: Works infield Thursday
Desmond (hand) took infield practice Thursday at first base, and he's slated to start batting practice next week, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.
Desmond has a chance to return before April ends, now that he's one month past his injury. The Rockies' escalation of his baseball activities is a good sign. If he's a free agent in shallower fantasy leagues without disabled list spots, shrewd owners should look to pick him up.
