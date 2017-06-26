Rockies' Jairo Diaz: Promoted to majors
Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
He'll take the place of Tyler Anderson (knee) on the roster, who was recently placed on the disabled list with left knee inflammation. Diaz, who started the season on the disabled list after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2016, compiled a 3.52 ERA and nine strikeouts in 7.2 innings for Albuquerque before being promoted. He'll likely start out in low-leverage roles, but the 25-year-old could work his way up into higher-leverage innings if he pitches well.
