Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Diaz made just one appearance before being sent back to the minors; he allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in just one inning of work. The 25-year-old will head back to Triple-A until the Rockies find themselves in need of another bullpen arm.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories