McGee will play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander struggled a bit last season in his new hitter-friendly home, posting a career-high 4.73 ERA and 1.8 HR/9 in 45.2 innings out of the Rockies' bullpen. He'll get a head start on the season by suiting up for the Americans in the WBC, joining a relief corps that boasts solid arms like Andrew Miller, Sam Dyson and David Robertson. Once the US finishes their run in the tournament, McGee will return to Denver and hope to keep the ball in the park better with the hopes of being the primary setup man at manager Bud Black's disposal.