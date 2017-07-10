McGee entered the All-Star break with a 2.70 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP in 36.2 innings pitched.

This marks a huge step in the right direction after a disastrous first season in Denver. After struggles with command and home runs plagued him last season, McGee has only walked nine batters on the season while serving up just three longballs. The southpaw is entrenched in one of the top roles in the Rockies' bullpen behind closer Greg Holland, and given his strong 10.8 K/9 and consistent use in the later innings, McGee is a solid option in deeper leagues and NL-only formats.