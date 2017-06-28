Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Bounces back in no-decision
Hoffman gave up two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six over 6.2 innings in a no-decision against the Giants on Tuesday.
He was in line for the win when he exited the game, but the Rockies' bullpen squandered the lead and San Francisco ended up winning in 14 innings. Regardless, it was a strong bounce-back effort for Hoffman, who was rocked for nine earned runs against the Diamondbacks at Coors Field his last time out. Most will want to avoid him at home after that disaster, but Hoffman has appeal in a wide variety of formats as a matchups-based play.
More News
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Annihilated by D-Backs•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Shines through five frames at Coors•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Improves to 4-0•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Expected to draw another start Saturday•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Recalled to start Sunday•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Will start Sunday versus Padres•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....