Hoffman gave up two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six over 6.2 innings in a no-decision against the Giants on Tuesday.

He was in line for the win when he exited the game, but the Rockies' bullpen squandered the lead and San Francisco ended up winning in 14 innings. Regardless, it was a strong bounce-back effort for Hoffman, who was rocked for nine earned runs against the Diamondbacks at Coors Field his last time out. Most will want to avoid him at home after that disaster, but Hoffman has appeal in a wide variety of formats as a matchups-based play.