The Rockies will look at using Hoffman in the bullpen in 2017, the Denver Post's Patrick Saunders reports.

This comes from manager Bud Black, but it is unclear whether the Rockies intend on using Hoffman in the bullpen for a brief stretch to manage his innings, or whether they might legitimately consider using him in relief all season. Hoffman struggled last season in the majors, but his pedigree and repertoire suggest he is still a better bet to succeed in the rotation than Chris Rusin, Jordan Lyles or Eddie Butler. This news is enough to warrant downgrading Hoffman slightly in drafts, as he is clearly not a lock to spend the entire season in the Rockies' rotation.