Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Earns win against Mets
Hoffman (6-1) allowed four runs off seven hits and one walk while striking out three over the course of six innings during Sunday's win against the Mets.
Hoffman gave up four runs for the second consecutive start, but walked away with a victory after the Rockies put up nine runs by the end of the fourth inning. The right-hander had a relatively smooth afternoon and was able to get out of jams besides a few home runs by Lucas Duda and Asdrubal Cabrera in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively. Hoffman continues to provide a sturdy presence on the mound for Colorado, and has been a reliable starter during his road starts away from Coors Field this season. His next scheduled start projects to be Friday against the Pirates at home.
