Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Mixed results in Saturday no-decision
Hoffman logged seven innings but gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks Saturday against the White Sox. He struck out only two batters and didn't factor in the decision.
The rookie has flashed some excellent stuff this year but still has to deal with the pitcher's nightmare of a park known as Coors Field. Hoffman will take a 4.15 ERA into the second half that hides some excellent indicators, including a 8.0 K/9, 2.6 BB/9 and 3.44 FIP. He'll remain worth streaming for favorable road starts, at minimum, but his skills say he could be much more than that if not for his dangerous home.
More News
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Picks up fifth win against Cincinnati•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Bounces back in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Annihilated by D-Backs•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Shines through five frames at Coors•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Improves to 4-0•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Expected to draw another start Saturday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...