Hoffman logged seven innings but gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks Saturday against the White Sox. He struck out only two batters and didn't factor in the decision.

The rookie has flashed some excellent stuff this year but still has to deal with the pitcher's nightmare of a park known as Coors Field. Hoffman will take a 4.15 ERA into the second half that hides some excellent indicators, including a 8.0 K/9, 2.6 BB/9 and 3.44 FIP. He'll remain worth streaming for favorable road starts, at minimum, but his skills say he could be much more than that if not for his dangerous home.