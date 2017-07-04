Hoffman (5-1) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts over seven innings and took home the victory Monday against the Reds.

Hoffman remains steadily solid for the Rockies. He has now allowed over three runs in a start just once in eight tries, back on June 21 against Arizona (3.2 IP, 9 ER). Even with two home runs allowed Monday night, Hoffman has allowed just five over his first eight starts in the Rockies rotation. If he can maintain a home run rate like that going forward, he'll be a success in Colorado.