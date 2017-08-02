Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Turns around recent woes with quality start
Hoffman held the Mets to two runs on five hits over six innings at Coors Field on Tuesday, striking out five and walking three in a no-decision.
Having surrendered 21 earned runs with a 10:10 K:BB in 20 innings spanning his prior four starts, Hoffman wasn't likely a popular choice for Tuesday's fantasy lineups, but he delivered his finest performance since a late-June start against the Giants. Though he's still relatively young with upside, Coors isn't doing him any favors; however, he does have a 3.65 ERA and 1.03 WHIP on the road, suggesting he might have some selective streaming appeal in deeper leagues.
