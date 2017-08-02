Hoffman held the Mets to two runs on five hits over six innings at Coors Field on Tuesday, striking out five and walking three in a no-decision.

Having surrendered 21 earned runs with a 10:10 K:BB in 20 innings spanning his prior four starts, Hoffman wasn't likely a popular choice for Tuesday's fantasy lineups, but he delivered his finest performance since a late-June start against the Giants. Though he's still relatively young with upside, Coors isn't doing him any favors; however, he does have a 3.65 ERA and 1.03 WHIP on the road, suggesting he might have some selective streaming appeal in deeper leagues.

