Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Vying for vacated rotation spot
Hoffman is a candidate to fill the vacant rotation spot that was created when Jon Gray (toe) was placed on the disabled list, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.
The 24-year-old competed for a rotation spot during spring training, although he lost the battle to Antonio Senzatela and Kyle Freeland after struggling with control. However, despite an uninspiring 4.91 ERA through two starts with Triple-A Albuquerque, Hoffman has only walked three batters in 11 innings. His 3.65 FIP also suggests that he's been subjected to some bad luck, so it's not out of the realm of possibility for him to make a spot start in Denver. German Marquez and Harrison Musgrave are also candidates to fill Gray's spot in the rotation, but none of them may be needed until the Rockies need a fifth starter on Apr. 28.
