Jiminian was invited to Rockies camp for spring training.

After transitioning to the bullpen in 2016, 23-year-old had his best year yet, posting a 2.30 ERA in 58.2 innings of relief. Despite his promising transition, he will need to work on his control, as he accumulated a 3.5 BB/9 last season. He will likely start the year in the minors again in 2017.