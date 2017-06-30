Rockies' Jon Gray: Activated from DL on Friday
Gray (foot) was activated from the disabled list prior to his start Friday against the Diamondbacks, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Gray has been out since mid-April while dealing with a left big toe injury. The right-hander is ready to make his return for Friday's series opener after tossing 13 innings (three appearances) of rehab work over the course of the last two weeks. It wouldn't come as a shock if the Rockies monitored Gray's pitch count, especially after only going five innings during his longest rehab appearance.
