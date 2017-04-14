Gray suffered a left big toe injury in Thursday's outing against the Giants, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The Rockies' ace suffered a toe injury late in spring training, and though he had been able to pitch through the ailment through the first two weeks of the season, he aggravated it against the Giants. The Rockies have a pair of relievers with starting experience in Jordan Lyles and Chris Rusin, but the organization could have to look to its farm system if Gray is to miss additional time. Losing Gray for an extended time would shake up what has been one of the club's better rotations in recent years. The Rockies figure to have an update on the severity of Gray's injury after he is evaluated further.