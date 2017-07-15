Rockies' Jon Gray: Crushed by Mets in Friday's rout

Gray (2-1) surrendered eight runs on nine hits and three walks over just two-plus innings in Friday's 14-2 loss to the Mets. He struck out one.

It may look like the line from a Rockies home game, but the right-hander's troubles came in Citi Field this time as the first six New York batters in the third inning all reached base and scored, and all on Gray's ledger. The ugly outing sent his ERA soaring from 3.75 to 6.23, but his 25:12 K:BB through 26 innings since coming off the DL at the end of June offers hope that he'll be able to shave it back down again.