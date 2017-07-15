Rockies' Jon Gray: Crushed by Mets in Friday's rout
Gray (2-1) surrendered eight runs on nine hits and three walks over just two-plus innings in Friday's 14-2 loss to the Mets. He struck out one.
It may look like the line from a Rockies home game, but the right-hander's troubles came in Citi Field this time as the first six New York batters in the third inning all reached base and scored, and all on Gray's ledger. The ugly outing sent his ERA soaring from 3.75 to 6.23, but his 25:12 K:BB through 26 innings since coming off the DL at the end of June offers hope that he'll be able to shave it back down again.
More News
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Helps own cause with monster homer Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Earns win in first start back•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Activated from DL on Friday•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Slated to start Friday•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Scheduled to make last rehab start Saturday•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Fans seven in second rehab start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...