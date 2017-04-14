Rockies' Jon Gray: Early exit against Giants due to apparent injury
Gray (undisclosed) exited Thursday's game against the Giants in the fourth inning, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This is a concerning development for the Rockies' ace as Gray had dealt with a toe issue late in spring training and was quickly removed by the team's training staff in this outing. The Rockies have yet to announce the exact specifics on Gray's injury and severity, but more information will likely be made available late Thursday or early Friday. In any case, a loss of Gray beyond his outing against the Giants would be a significant blow to a rotation that is still jelling. Chris Rusin came on as a long reliever in place of Gray.
