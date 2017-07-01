Rockies' Jon Gray: Earns win in first start back

Gray (1-0) allowed just two runs on seven hits and a walk and struck out 10 over six innings in the victory Friday against Arizona.

Gray made his return from the disabled list, where he had been with a foot injury since April 13. Despite the layoff, Gray looked exceptionally sharp. He lasted 102 pitches, including a ridiculous 17 swinging strikes. Gray struck out 185 batters in just 168 innings last season and showed the nasty stuff he exhibited in 2016 hasn't gone anywhere despite the injury.

