Rockies' Jon Gray: Earns win in first start back
Gray (1-0) allowed just two runs on seven hits and a walk and struck out 10 over six innings in the victory Friday against Arizona.
Gray made his return from the disabled list, where he had been with a foot injury since April 13. Despite the layoff, Gray looked exceptionally sharp. He lasted 102 pitches, including a ridiculous 17 swinging strikes. Gray struck out 185 batters in just 168 innings last season and showed the nasty stuff he exhibited in 2016 hasn't gone anywhere despite the injury.
More News
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Activated from DL on Friday•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Slated to start Friday•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Scheduled to make last rehab start Saturday•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Fans seven in second rehab start•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Goes four in first rehab game•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Rehab start scheduled for Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...