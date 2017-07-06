Rockies' Jon Gray: Helps own cause with monster homer Wednesday

Gray (2-0) gave up three runs (two earned) on eight hits and a walk over 5.2 innings in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Reds. He struck out five.

It wasn't the sharpest outing for the 25-year-old, but he threw 68 of 108 pitches for strikes and opened the scoring by blasting a 467-foot, two-run homer off Scott Feldman in the second inning. Gray missed two-and-a-half months of the season with a stress fracture in his left foot, but his 15:2 K:BB in 11.2 innings since his return from the DL suggests he should be able to put together a strong second half.