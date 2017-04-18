Rockies' Jon Gray: Out 4-to-6 weeks
Gray (toe) will be out 4-to-6 weeks, according to manager Bud Black, MLB Network Radio reports.
The original timetable had Gray missing at least a month, so not much has changed, but Black provided a more concrete window during an interview Tuesday. This means Gray should return from the stress fracture in his left foot in mid-to-late May.
