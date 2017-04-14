Gray has been placed on the 10-day disabled list after aggravating a left big toe injury, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Gray has been dealing with the toe injury since spring training, and he said he was too sore to run because of the toe after the game. For now, it's unclear if Gray will miss more than one or two starts -- the Rockies haven't called up another starting pitcher yet, instead opting to add another relief arm in Shane Carle. As such, Gray may be able to return before the end of April.