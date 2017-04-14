Rockies' Jon Gray: Scheduled for Friday evaluation after X-Ray
Gray (toe) underwent an X-ray on Thursday and will be reevaluated Friday, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.
Gray was removed from Thursday's game in San Francisco during the fourth inning when he aggravated a big toe injury that previously bothered him during spring training. Speaking after the game he said the toe was sore enough to prevent him from running, but he also suggested that it should heal with rest. Though he didn't factor into the decision and only struck out one batter, Gray did hold the Giants scoreless to drop his ERA to 4.38.
