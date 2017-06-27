Rockies' Jon Gray: Slated to start Friday
Gray (foot) is scheduled to return from the disabled list and start Friday against the Diamondbacks, the Denver Post reports.
Gray managed just three appearances before the foot injury sent him to the disabled list, so it's hard to make much of a judgement off what we've seen from him in 2017. Gray's 4.61 ERA in 2016 wasn't impressive, but his 185 strikeouts in 168 innings were, and if he still has that kind of electric stuff, his fantasy stock will be well worth watching going forward.
