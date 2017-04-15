Rockies' Jon Gray: To miss at least a month with stress fracture
Gray has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left foot and will miss at least a month, Nick Groke of the Denver Post reports.
Gray initially seemed to think the aggravation of a left toe injury suffered during Thursday's start wasn't that big of a deal. Upon evaluation, though, it was discovered that the nuisance that Gray has been dealing with since spring training has evolved into something that will require rest and rehabilitation to fix. The Rockies have already called up Shane Carle to join the pitching staff, but it's unclear who will be moving into Gray's rotation spot long-term.
