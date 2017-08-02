Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Held out of action Wednesday
Lucroy (illness) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mets, Marc Stout of AT&T SportsNet reports.
The veteran catcher was scratched from his team debut Tuesday due to a stomach illness, and it appears that a night off wasn't enough to cure the ailment. Continue to consider Lucroy day-to-day as Ryan Hanigan picks up another start behind the plate in his stead.
