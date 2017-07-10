Rockies' Jordan Lyles: Having middling season in bullpen
Lyles entered the All-Star break with a 6.34 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 38.1 innings pitched this season.
The right-hander's performance hasn't warranted a spot on the big-league roster, but in all reality, it seems that the only reason he's sticking around is because he's out of minor-league options. He's only striking out roughly six batters per nine innings, and he's already allowed eight home runs on the campaign (twice as many as he served up last season). Lyles has little fantasy appeal while he's locked into his current middle-relief role.
