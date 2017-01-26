The Rockies will look at using Freeland in the bullpen in 2017, the Denver Post's Patrick Saunders reports.

After logging 73.2 innings at Triple-A last year, Freeland is knocking on the door of the majors, but does not have an obvious avenue to a rotation spot. His solid repertoire from the left side would likely play up in short stints, but he would be unlikely to see any save opportunities in 2017. While he may make his big league debut in the bullpen, the Rockies will likely continue to view Freeland as a starter long term.