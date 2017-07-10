Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Flirts with no-hitter Sunday
Freeland (9-7) pitched 8.1 scoreless innings with just one hit and three walks allowed during Sunday's win over the White Sox. He struck out nine batters.
This was the best start of Freeland's young career, and it was all the more impressive coming at Coors Field. He enters the All-Star break with a serviceable 3.77 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 5.5 K/9, but he's already up to 107.1 innings pitched. There have been talks about shifting him to the bullpen to limit his workload, too. The 24-year-old lefty is an ideal sell-high candidate following Sunday's gem.
